• Defiance County

Medicare program:

The Defiance County Senior Center, 140 E. Broadway Ave., Defiance, will host a Medicare program from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday.

Participants will learn the basics of the Medicare program, who is eligible, what is covered, how your choices can impact financial security, and what resources are available.

Attendees should bring their Medicare card and a list of medications. Attendees must pre-register by today at aarp.cvent.com/DefianceSrCtrMedicare101 or call toll-free 877-926-8300. A complimentary lunch will be served.

