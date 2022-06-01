In an effort to bolster future development and zoning plans, Defiance city officials continue to seek help from the public in piecing together a new comprehensive plan.
As the name suggests, the plan will be all encompassing, covering all forms of future development — residential, commercial, manufacturing and retail.
Mayor Mike McCann describes it as an "all-encompassing plan for how we are growing, how we intend to grow our city in all areas."
The plan is being put together by the Bowling Green consulting firm Reveille, Ltd. City council approved a contract with Reveille in January at a cost $149,500.
A committee composed of several city officials — McCann, Administrator Jeff Leonard, Assistant Administrator Ryan Mack, City Planner Niki Warncke and City Engineer Melinda Sprow — join others in the community such as Dr. Richanne Mankey, Defiance College president; and Bob Morton, Defiance City Schools superintendent, in helping form the plan.
One key component is a public input component, available online with a survey on the city's website (cityofdefiance.com). A link ("Help us Plan Defiance!") can be accessed to provide more information.
So, far the survey has yielded approximately 1,000 responses, according to Warncke, including about 200 from area high school kids through government classes.
"In the past I think Defiance County as a whole is pretty good about filling out surveys," said Warncke who had some experience in this as a previous employee of Maumee Valley Planning Organization in Defiance. "So, we've always gotten pretty good responses. I feel like we could have done a better of pushing it out in different arenas. I think it got off to a slow start, but to find out we've gotten 1,000 responses — that's pretty good."
"It doesn't really make a difference where I go — whether I'm at a sporting event, the grocery store, at church, a Memorial Day service — people stop me and talk to me, and they have something to say," explained McCann. "Sometimes it's a concern, sometimes it's a compliment, sometimes it's a vision they want to share with me and I take this all to heart. This (the survey) is an opportunity for them without running to me in the grocery store."
Officials encourage further public participation in the survey, which will continue for a number of weeks.
"I'm really looking for people that have great ideas and feel like they don't get heard, and letting us know what they are ...," said Warncke.
Too, McCann said input is welcomed from outlying areas, not just city residents.
"We encourage people outside the area to take it," said McCann, who encouraged high school and college students to participate. "Knowing what all of our constituents think is extremely important, not only in the city, but around the city people."
The comprehensive plan is different from the city's strategic plan which was formed several years ago with a wide variety of community partners. The latter was more general, according to McCann.
"The strategic plan doesn't really nail down where things should happen and how," he said. "It's much more general and says we need to do something about housing, it says we need to work on culture and education. The comprehensive plan will be much more specific."
