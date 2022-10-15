A Defiance City Schools (DCS) renewal levy is among the issues that local voters are deciding this fall.
The 5.41-mill, 5-year issue does not represent new taxation, and dates back 26 years.
DCS Superintendent Bob Morton Fiscal Officer Cheryl Swisher recently spoke with and Superintendent, Bob Morton, both of the Defiance City Schools and on their own time, about the renewal levy that will be decided on Nov. 8.
Morton gave a brief history of the levy that first passed in 1996, and received approval in the same form again in 2002. It’s passed every five years since with the last renewal taking place in 2017 with over 80% support.
“(It’s a) renewal levy, I think that’s important to note,” said Morton, “... it is no new tax and not an increase in tax ... .”
The levy brings in around $1.5 million for the district per year, or about 5.3% of its budget.
When asked to give an example of what in the budget consumes $1.5 million, Swisher noted that this is enough to pay “22 teachers’ salary and benefits, and that’s (with) an average teacher’s salary.”
Morton adding another example.
“It costs us about $1.5 million to operate our busing for a year,” he said.
Morton explained a little about the legal language that will appear on the ballot.
“(The) ballot language ... will say an emergency levy,” he said, because “... it’s a fixed sum of money for a fixed period of time, which is for five years.”
He added that the State of Ohio calls this kind of levy an emergency and requires that language to be on the ballot, even though it’s not a panic-button emergency. Morton also noted language on the ballot would not say “renewal levy” either. This is again because of legal requirements by the state about language on the ballot.
When talking about the renewal levy rate, Swisher said, “we’re staying at the same level of collection, regardless of inflationary costs that are going up ... .” This means the levy will continue to collect at the same amount as it has for the past 20 years without increases.
“I think it shows fiscal responsibility that we’re not seeking new money and ... it’s the same amount of money since 2002,” said Morton. “It was renewed in 2007; it was renewed in 2012; it was renewed in 2017 ... . The board of education and the community are sportive of the schools, and we have to be fiscally responsible with their tax dollars, and that’s why it’s not an increased amount ... .”
“For example, think about in 2002 purchasing a new school bus probably cost in the neighborhood of $60,000 ... . Now a new school bus is $110,000 and we’re not asking for more money. We’re fortunate. We have taken all of the other revenue sources, federal tax dollars, state dollars, that we receive, and we spend those and maximize those dollars to lesson the burden on the community taxpayer, and we’re fortunate that we can do that.”
“When this levy was originally passed in 2002 we probably had a computer lab in each building, one lab, each building,” added Morton. “Now, every single child has a computer in their hands. So, thinak of the difference in expenses from having maybe 30 computers in a building to now having 1,100 at the elementary, 600 at the middle school, 800 at the high school and those types of expenses. And we have to provide the students with a very equitable modern educational (experience).”
