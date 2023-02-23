Defiance City Schools Board of Education handled a light agenda Wednesday afternoon to consider various financial issues and to enter into an agreement concerning a new system to check requirements for contracts.
Several items were approved, including a five-year agreement with Bonefish Systems. Bonefish will check vendors doing business with the school system to make sure they meet all necessary requirements.
The board also approved a resolution to participate with the Ohio Schools Council for the purchase of a new school bus for 2024.
Too, the board approved filing an original increase complaint with the Defiance County Board of (tax) Revision. According to school officials, this is a standard step taken when a commercial property owner challenges the property’s valuation rate and asks for a tax reduction.
In other business, the board:
• received an update from Superintendent Bob Morton on new legal regulations about school safety and threat assessment teams and training. This includes new requirements and procedures to assess threats and the potential for threats.
• voted to recognize the not-for-profit status of the Defiance High School After-Prom Committee.
• approved the high school band’s possible trip to Toronto, Canada to participate in the 119th Christmas Parade, which the band has done in the past.
• was informed that registration for kindergarteners begins Wednesday, the high school musical Shrek will be playing at Community Auditorium from March 9-11, Daylight Savings Time starts March 12 and there will be no school on April 7.
• learned from Morton that there would only be one school board meeting in March as the second one of the month falls during spring break.
• discussed how to show its appreciation to the Defiance Elks for all the organization has done for the schools.
• entered into executive session for matters needing to remain confidential with no action taken.
