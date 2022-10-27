The Defiance City Schools Board of Education met Wednesday and received updates from school administrators and local foundation members.
The meeting opened with public comments from Chris Yoder and Celena Frederick from the Defiance Area Foundation and the Defiance City Schools Foundation (DCSF), respectively.
In 2021, more then $18,000 was awarded for teacher mini grants for teachers to buy items for their classrooms, said Frederick, and more then $16,000 was given to high school seniors to assist them in college.
Yoder spoke about the returns after five years that the Defiance Area Foundation, in partnership with the DCSF, have seen from its three money managers — the State Bank and Trust, Premier Bank, and Collins and Guilford in Hicksville. They manage the $12 million in total assets under the foundation umbrella.
The five-year return with Premier Bank is 4.12%, State Bank wealth management is 6.4%, and Collins and Guilford in Hicksville is 4.4%.
Yoder also noted that a new fund called the capital project fund, which will provide funds for projects such as an outdoor learning center and other teacher-driven projects, was established this year.
John Hancock, the president of the Ohio Association of Public Employees, came and spoke about his support for the school levy renewal, noting that his union is in support of the levy renewal.
School administrators updated after the first quarter, all K-12 administrators reported things are going well and with special notes coming from the Defiance Alternative Learning Center, vaping referrals are down from 12 last month to two this month. And the middle school grades 6-8 visited Northwest State Community College during their Manufacturing Day.
The K-2 administrator, Deanne Held, noted that the school diagnostic testing has been completed and it was somewhat alarming to see how many children seem to have fallen behind. She noted that many of these children had no pre-schools, however, Held said they would get the kids up to date.
Held also noted that 93% of parents came to the parent-teacher conferences which was very encouraging as parents taking an interest in their kids education is a marker for success.
In other business, Superintendent Bob Morton noted upcoming dates: Nov. 6 is the end of Daylight Savings Time, Election Day is Nov. 8 and the next board meeting will be Nov. 16 while no school will be held Nov. 23-25 for Thanksgiving.
