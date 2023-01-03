A Defiance man will be buried Jan. 4 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.
According to a press release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach, Millington, Tenn., Seaman 1st Class Maurice Verdon Spangler, will be honored with a burial at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific — also called the “Punchbowl.” The Punchbowl is in Pearl Harbor, the site of the early morning Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941, during World War II.
Spagler’s nephew, Jerry Spangler of Longmont, Colo., told The Crescent-News that his uncle was in the Navy by the time he was born.
“I didn’t get to know Maurice because he was away on duty when I was born,” he said. “I have a letter where he says, ‘... who is this little guy, Jerry you keep talking about? How is he?’”
According to Jerry Spangler, his uncle had come to live with his family in Fort Wayne for a time before he joined the military.
“Maurice grew up in Defiance and I think his name is on the memorial at the courthouse,” said Spangler. “I don’t know much about his time there because my parents didn’t talk much about that, but I do have a lot of his letters that he wrote while in the Navy. ... He was a happy-go-lucky kind of guy. ... just a fun-loving young guy.”
Born and raised in Defiance, Spangler enlisted in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sept. 4, 1940. As soon as he went through basic training Spangler was sent to the Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
“One of the letters I have indicated that he had been assigned to the Oklahoma,” added Jerry Spangler. “He was excited because he was there with his brother Estel, who we called ‘Bud’. Coincidentally, Bud did not die in the attack because he was on shore at the time. Maurice was on the ship when the attack happened.”
Maurice Spangler died on Dec. 7, 1941, on the USS Oklahoma, during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The sailor received: the Purple Heart, Combat Action ribbon, Good Conduct medal, American Defense Service medal (with fleet clasp), Asiatic-Pacific Campaign medal (with Bronze Star), American Campaign medal and the World War II Victory medal. The Oklahoma was authorized along with the Nevada in 1911 and the keel was laid for the Oklahoma in 1912. The two battleships, according to Naval information, were the first to use oil instead of coal.
On May 2, 1916, with Capt. Roger Welles at the helm, the USS Oklahoma was commissioned at Philadelphia, Pa. There that day was then Assistant Secretary of the Navy Franklin D. Roosevelt, who would later, in 1941, ask Congress to declare war on Japan after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Other information that the U.S. Navy shared in the press release were some important dates for the ship:
• December 1918: participated as an escort for U.S. President Woodrow Wilson to France to negotiate the Versailles Treaty.
• 1933: at Long Beach, Calif., the ship was docked when an earthquake hit and the crew were deployed to help maintain order.
• 1933: at Tacoma, Wash., participated in a civil defense drill by using the ship’s generators to provide electrical power to the city for 24 hours.
• 1936: sailed to Spain to rescue American citizens and refugees of the Spanish Civil War. While en route to France a woman gave birth and this was the first time a baby was born aboard an American battleship.
• Dec. 6, 1940: based at Pearl Harbor.
Efforts to identify the remains of individuals who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor have been underway since 2015, according to the press release. At that time, 388 service members were unaccounted for. Since the disinterment 355 have been identified through DNA analysis.
On Dec. 7, 2021, the remaining 33 individuals who could not be identified were buried with full military honors. At the ceremony were the Governor of Hawaii, USS Oklahoma survivor, David Russell and members of the Navy, including presiding officer, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy.The U.S. Navy provides the complete funeral expenses, family travel and lodging for up to three family members on the day of burial.
