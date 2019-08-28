Defiance’s water rates may be going up next year for residential customers, but this should be almost offset by a sewer rate decrease for those within the city limits.
City council discussed a proposed four-year rate adjustment during a meeting of its water and sewer committees Tuesday evening. The meeting was held during council’s regular session when Finance Director John Lehner and his staff were again honored by the state for clean finances (see related story on page A3).
Lehner informed council members Tuesday that the administration is proposing a four-year rate package for the 2020-23 period. Water rates would be increased due to a declining water fund balance, but sewer charges would be decreased due to healthier cash reserves.
Lehner’s reason for the proposed rate hike is simple — Defiance’s General Motors plant is using less water.
“Due to some changes ... out at the GM plant that have reduced their consumption significantly, the water fund balance has been dropping for the last couple years to the point where I think we need to revisit those 2020 rates and then just go ahead and set rates for the next four years,” Lehner told council members.
Under current water revenue, he explained, the fund’s balance would be used up sometime in 2021.
“If the rates stayed where they are currently in 2019, it drops below zero in 2021, and as you all know we can’t do that,” said Lehner. “We’re not allowed to have negative fund balances. We can’t allow the water fund to go in the red. We can’t allow the operating expenses to exceed revenues to the extent where it can’t sustain a balance.”
Therefore, the administration is proposing a significant increase next year on the consumption portion of most customers’ water bills followed by much smaller hikes in each of the following three years. A readiness to serve charge — which is assessed to pay for debt service on capital projects — would decrease slightly in 2020 with only small increases in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
This would cover most residential customers inside the city who have a three-quarter inch water meter.
Meanwhile, sewer rates for in-city customers would decrease under the administration’s four-year proposal because the sewer fund’s balance is healthier and expected to remain that way for awhile, according to Lehner.
With the proposed rate package, in-city customers with a three-quarter inch meter using 500 cubic feet of water per month could expect the following combined water and sewer bills: $97.08 in 2019, $94.80 (a 2.4% decrease), $95.25 in 2021 (a 0.5% increase), $96.36 in 2022 (a 1.2% increase) and $97.32 in 2023 (a 1% increase).
In-city customers with a three-quarter inch meter using 1,000 cubic feet of water per month could expect these combined water and sewer charges: $138.85 in 2019, $142.02 in 2020 (a 2.3% increase), $143.27 in 2021 (a 0.9% increase), $145.37 in 2022 (a 1.5% increase) and $147.10 in 2023 (a 1.2% increase).
Charges for those outside the city limits — such as residents in and around Ayersville and Brunersburg — can expect higher increases.
The reason is those areas have water districts which purchase water from the city. And because they have their own sewer operations, and bill their customers for that service, any increase in city water rates won’t be offset by the planned decrease in Defiance’s sewer rates.
Lehner said the administration likely would propose legislation to council approving the new rate structure this fall — during the 2020 budgetary process.
The last rate package was approved by council in 2017.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler questioned the city’s recent investment in water-related improvements — such as new water meters — after, he said, the administration indicated that enough money was available. A $2 million upgrade of city water meters is underway.
“All of sudden we have all this money, so we’re doing all these updates, now we’re doing new meters,” stated Waxler. “One of the questions we asked is, ‘Can we afford this?’ And the answer was yes. But now you’re telling me that if we don’t do something we’re going to be in the red?”
Lehner responded that he’s been saying going back to “at least the 2019 budget discussion” that the meters are “affordable because we’re going to have that cost annually no matter what. But we do have a structural issue in the water fund now because we’re not selling as much water.”
Another large water fund expenditure already is underway — constructing a granular activated carbon system to help remove trihalomethanes from the city’s refined water. Engineering for this project — expected to cost some $8 million — has begun.
Lehner indicated that such a system may be mandated by EPA in the future.
“If we don’t do it voluntarily, I think we’ll be told we have to sooner than later,” he said. “So those expenses are going to continue by the water fund. I don’t know what else we can do about it.”
Mayor Mike McCann — responding to Waxler’s earlier criticism about the cost of EPA mandates — said “we’ve told the EPA is enough is enough. They don’t care.”
