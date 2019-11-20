Defiance’s proposed 2020 water and sewer budgets were the subject of a combined city council committee meeting Tuesday night.
Those budgets are part of the city’s overall 2020 spending plan which is proposed at $47,893,757, or 7% less than was set aside for 2019, according to Finance Director John Lehner.
The city’s proposed general fund, capital improvements budget and streets fund were reviewed by council’s finance committee last week. On Tuesday, council’s water and sewer committees combined to review their namesakes’ 2020 budgets.
The proposed water pollution control budget totals $7,728,804, with virtually all of that needed to operate the city’s sewer plant on Ohio 281, next to General Motors. This compares to the $10,899,907 that was set aside for 2019, a decrease of $3,171,103 (29.1%).
The main difference is in sewer plant capital improvements, which totaled $3,496,700 in this year’s budget — reflecting the ongoing construction of a new ultraviolet treatment system at the plant (replacing a chlorine-based method) — compared to $220,000 for 2020.
Meanwhile, capital improvements throughout the city’s wastewater collection system — appearing separate from the plant operation cost — are budgeted at $1,730,500 for 2020, compared to $1,880,000 set aside for 2019. But according to the city’s budget figures, projected 2019 spending for collection system improvements totals $2,760,897, mainly for previously completed combined sewer overflow (CSO) elimination projects.
CSOs have the ability to allow untreated wastewater to enter local waterways during heavy rain or snow melt events.
The city has only one large CSO elimination project ongoing — in the Ralston Avenue neighborhood, which figures to cost about $1.5 million in the 2019 and 2020 budgets. The largest share (at $1,178,000) shows up in the 2020 budget.
On the water side, the 2020 budget proposes the expenditure of $6,352,815 on the treatment plant and distribution system, which is 9.2% less than what was set aside for 2019 ($6,997,400).
The water budget includes the only additional hire proposed in the city’s 2020 entire budget plans — for an additional water plant operator. Water plant superintendent Adam McDowell explained Tuesday that two positions had been eliminated in 2011, so this move would restore one of them.
Revenue to operate the city’s water and sewer systems are generated through customer charges for service.
For example, sewer charges are expected to generate $7,235,000 in 2020 compared to $7,461,275 projected for 2019, while water charges are forecast to bring in $6,307,000 in 2020 compared to $5,778,733 projected for 2019.
While council spent considerable time Tuesday reviewing the city’s proposed water and sewer budgets with Lehner, he spent very little time going over the remaining miscellaneous accounts (other than streets and capital improvements, which were reviewed last week).
The larger miscellaneous funds, with 2019 adopted figures in parenthesis, include: health trust, $3,753,000 ($3,361,050); refuse collection, $1,073,000 ($966,000); utilities billing office, $865,975 ($837,070); revolving loan, $584,720 ($515,000); fire pension, $474,000 ($462,000); police pension, $423,820 ($442,000); hotel/motel tax, $395,645 ($403,605); cable TV, $210,000 ($200,000); splash pad trust, $198,193 ($198,163); special project, $165,000 ($165,000); Commerce Drive, $164,520 ($185,584); state highway improvement, $142,500 ($82,000); special assessment debt, $106,070 ($106,070).
According to Lehner, legislation approving all of the city’s proposed 2020 budgets will be presented to council on Dec. 3, with passage possible on Dec. 10.
