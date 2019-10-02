Defiance's Attic

Defiance’s Attic, a revolving exhibit of miscellaneous objects from the Tuttle collections, is available for viewing. “School Days” is the latest edition, with items from Defiance City Schools from the early 20th century to the present day. From a child’s note passed in class in 1901, to music programs, athletics, class trips, and commencements — re-experience your school days at the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum. It is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. every Thursday, 1-4 p.m. the first Sunday of the month and closed holidays.

Load comments