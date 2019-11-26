• Defiance County
CSX crossing closed:
The CSX railroad crossing at Atlantic Street on Defiance's west side has been closed for repairs. According to Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, the crossing required emergency repairs after a portion of the pavement failed. McCann expects the road to reopen by the end of today.
