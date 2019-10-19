Defiance 2019 ornament

Defiance’s holiday decorating committee has announced that its annual ornament will feature Kircher’s Flowers, which is celebrating its centennial business anniversary. The ornament sells for $10 and is available at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, 325 Clinton St.; and Stambaugh Jewelers, 512 Clinton St. Proceeds from the sales help support the purchase and maintenance of lighted holiday displays for the city.

