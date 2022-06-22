Defiance Rotary is continuing its tradition of awarding funds from its annual Corvette raffle to local community-minded groups, and has an amount like never before.
That's because the raffle — held on June 3 at Estle Chevrolet — generated approximately $70,000 through the sale of 1,186 tickets. (The winner, Dave Figley of Defiance, opted to take home the new Arctic white Corvette. His alternate option was $50,000 in cash.)
The number of available tickets had risen this year from 1,000 to 1,200. And though not all were sold, the proceeds were the highest ever generated by the Rotary's largest fundraiser, according to organization President Kirstie Mack.
"We're very, very happy with this turnout and how it all ended up," she said.
The Rotary receives applications from local charitable groups that do good works in the community, and is about to announce recipients for these funds. This will happen at Rotary's next meeting at noon Monday at VFW Post 3360 in downtown Defiance.
Recipients are contacted beforehand and invited to attend the announcement.
According to Mack, Rotary recently transferred $75,000 to its foundation for the awards.
Rotary meetings are held each Monday at noon at VFW Post 3360, with a different speaker on hand. Most recently, the Rotary hosted Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine.
"He just went through the process of how a case would get to his (supreme court) level," explained Mack, noting that he spoke on a level for the layman rather than in a manner that reflected the sometimes complicated nature of legal cases heard by the supreme court. "It was quite interesting."
"I thought it was pretty good," explained Rotary's present-elect Sean O'Donnell of DeWine's talk. "It gave people a glimpse of the inner workings of the court and the decision-making process ... ."
O'Donnell said last year he invited DeWine to speak at Rotary.
"I invited him when I saw him at a conference last year," he recalled. "He likes to do that — to travel the state."
It's not the first time an Ohio Supreme Court justice has spoke at Rotary. Justice Sharon Kennedy also recently attended a Rotary luncheon.
On another front, Rotary leadership is slated to change during the July 18 meeting, when the presidency will be transferred from Mack to Sean O'Donnell. Erica Dutcher will become president-elect — meaning she will take over as Rotary president in 2023 — while Cara Potter is expected to be elected first vice president, according to Mack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.