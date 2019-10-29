Ohio 1st Senate District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon (standing) was the guest speaker at Defiance Rotary’s Monday luncheon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church parish, 671 Clinton St. He provided Rotarians with a legislative update. McColley, who was appointed to the seat in 2017, won a new four-year term last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.