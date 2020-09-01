rotary photo
Photo courtesy of Morris Murray

The Defiance Rotary organization held its first luncheon meeting in weeks Monday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park (Latty’s Grove) on Williams Street. Approximately 45 members attended. Previous meetings had been held at St. Paul Lutheran Church parish, but these were canceled due to social distancing concerns. Members maintained social distance and utilized masks when this was not possible, according to one Rotary official.

