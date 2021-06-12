The Corvette raffle that Defiance Rotary held Friday night (see related story) has become part of a tradition going back some three decades, but the organization’s history goes back much further.
In fact, the local nonprofit club — part of an international organization (Rotary International) committed to humanitarian causes such as the eradication of polio — is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
Defiance Rotary’s incoming president Kirstie Mack, who in that capacity presided over this year’s Corvette raffle, said the international organization is “getting closer and closer” to its goal as worldwide polio cases have dwindled. But local Rotary organizations, including Defiance’s, also are donors to causes in their communities.
Friday’s raffle, for example, is Defiance Rotary’s largest fundraiser, and makes possible most of that charitable giving which will be announced on June 28.
The organization also awards two $1,000 scholarships to high school graduates, and “we support a lot of youth programs,” said Mack.
In its 100th year, Defiance Rotary has about 90 members, according to Mack, who is also the executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau.
A governing board of about 12 members oversees Rotary functions while a number of officers also serve the organization besides Mack.
They include Sean O’Donnell, first president; Erica Dutcher, second vice president; Kent Beilharz, treasurer; and Darlene Clemens, secretary. Ty Otto is Rotary’s outgoing president.
“We’re definitely looking for members who want to be part of Rotary as is everybody else,” said Mack. “If anyone is interested they’re more than welcome to get ahold of me or any Rotarian. We just ask them to attend meetings and assist in voluntary opportunities.”
Members do not have to live in Defiance to be part of Defiance Rotary.
Rotary meetings are held every Monday at noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church’s parish on Arabella Street in Defiance.
In Defiance County, Hicksville also has a Rotary organization that is separate from Defiance’s. Many surrounding communities also have Rotary organizations.
All fall under the Rotary International umbrella, but organizations are divided into Rotary districts, according to Mack. Defiance is part of District 6600 which, according to its website is composed of 64 clubs with 3,100 members in northern Ohio.
Globally, Rotary International has 1.2 million members in more than 35,000 clubs.
