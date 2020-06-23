A sensory playground project planned by Kaitlyn’s Cottage is the recipient of a large donation from Defiance Rotary.
Rotary members presented a $10,000 check to Kelly Tong, director of Kaitlyn’s Cottage; and Doug Bush, president of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, during their meeting Monday.
Located next to ProMedica’s Defiance facility, Kaitlyn’s College provides short-term services to persons with special needs, allowing caregivers some time away.
“The Rotary board and members see Kaitlyn’s Cottage as a valuable asset to the community and the surrounding area and beyond,” said Rotary board member Morris Murray. “They’re providing services to a lot of people. This is kind of a niche thing. I don’t think people realize how big a need there was. ... The board saw Kaitlyn’s College as a valuable asset to the community, serving both youth and adults, which is consistent with the Rotary Club mission.”
The $30,000 donation will take place over three years — with $10,000 annually — according to Murray. The money will be used for the sensory playground planned by Kaitlyn’s Cottage outside its facility on Ralston Avenue.
Ground may be broken this summer or early fall for the project, according to Murray who attended Monday’s Rotary meeting. The playground will include stimulating colors, sounds and movement, he explained.
He said Kaitlyn’s Cottage is hoping to raise $75,000 for the project.
Funds for the donation came primarily from Defiance Rotary’s annual Corvette raffle, according to Murray. The raffle was held on June 5 at Estle Chevrolet, although unlike past events, only a few people were permitted to attend.
Rotary members annually sell tickets for the raffle, which offers several prizes. The winner of the top prize has the option of receiving a Chevrolet Corvette or cash.
Rotary was able to provide more than $70,000 to local organizations, primarily through the Corvette raffle, according to Murray. Donations also were made to the Boy Scouts, the DARE program and others, he explained, while funds also will go toward college scholarships.
