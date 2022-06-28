Defiance Rotary announced the recipients of more than $65,000 in annual donations from the organization to local charitable organizations during its weekly luncheon meeting Monday at VFW Post 3360.
Money for the grants were generated by the Rotary’s big annual fundraiser — the June 3 Corvette raffle at Estle Chevrolet — that generated approximately $70,000 through the sale of 1,186 tickets.
The proceeds were the highest ever generated through that fundraiser, a year after Rotary upped potential ticket sales from 1,000 to 1,200.
Much of the money will be going to charitable causes, scholarships, community events and other causes.
The list of donors:
• 10,000 commitment to the Defiance Area Foundation Project 2023 as a visionary sponsor with $5,000 in 2022 and $5,000 pledged for 2023.
• $10,000, Kaitlyn’s Cottage.
• $5,000 to Defiance College financial aid.
• $5,000, DDVB holiday decorating fund.
• $5,000, United Way “Backpack Buddy” program.
• $3,500, DDVB fireworks fund.
• $3,000, Defiance Public Library.
• $3,000, Fort Defiance Humane Society.
• $3,000, United Way “Imagination Library” program.
• $3,000, Rotary International Foundation, annual fund.
• $2,000, Black Swamp Area Council.
• $2,000, Black Swamp Conservancy.
• $2,000, Defiance Community Cultural Council.
• $2,000, Defiance County Furniture Bank.
• $2,000, presidential scholarship funds for local high school seniors.
• $1,500, Junior Achievement.
• $1,500, Rotary International Polio Plus.
• $1,080, dictionary project (for third-grade students).
• $1,000, Defiance College scholarship fund.
• $1,000, MESA (medical equipment and supplies assistance).
• $1,000, Northwest State Community College’s scholarship fund.
• $1,000, “Thunder on the River” boat races.
• $500, Defiance Baseball Association.
• $350, “One Step At A Time.”
• $300, Defiance-Ayersville Swim Team.
• $250, Defiance Youth Football.
• $250, Tinora Academic Boosters.
• $200, Ayersville High School cheerleading.
• $100, youth writing contest.
