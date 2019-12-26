While Defiance’s new Purple Heart Bridge is open and corollary work will be completed by mid-2020, city officials have some decisions to make about property adjacent to it.
As such, they’ve got a couple of projects on their radar screen for property just north and south of the bridge on Clinton Street — both areas are on the structure’s west side — they would like to get planned in 2020 as part of continued riverfront development.
The first has been in the possibility stage for a few years — developing a small park at the northwest corner of the bridge, due south of the Sensory Effects (formerly Diehl) building. Part of the Sensory Effects complex — an old building part of the original Diehl structure — was demolished there a few years ago before the company turned the property over to the city.
“For a very long time we’ve been working on a master plan for that area,” said Defiance Mayor Mike McCann. “We still have a lot of discussion.”
One of the discussion items, he indicated, is introducing some historical elements into the small park that is under consideration.
He noted that “somewhere” in storage is the cornerstone of the original Diehl office building that was torn down. Too, McCann noted, there are remnants of an old mule bridge — used during canal days in the 19th century — in the Maumee River, not far from the bridge.
“One of the things I would like to do is at least get the stones out of the river and erect a monument that talks about the bridge and what it looked like,” he said.
The mayor doesn’t envision much work on the property in the coming year, other than having it seeded and cleaned up.
“I would think in 2021 we should have some direction,” he said. “It’s a matter of where we’re at with everything else we’re trying to do.”
McCann added that “we got a beautiful bridge. We don’t want to have an unattractive park.”
Now that the bridge is open, he said “we can now take a more serious look at that (park).”
A bigger project is envisioned south of the bridge.
Earlier this year, city council authorized McCann’s administration — relying on grant funds from the federal and state emergency management agencies — to enter into negotiations for the purchase of several buildings on the west side of Clinton Street’s 100 block. These buildings — at 106 110/114 and 118 Clinton St. — are in the river floodplain, and part of a long-standing federal program to eliminate flooding hazards.
The Spanky’s bar building and a structure next to it are not part of the proposal, but the remaining buildings to the river are.
Officials are in the midst of the acquisition effort now with an offer extended to building owner Mark Haver.
McCann said if Haver turns down the offer, “then the deal is done — we don’t do anything on the south side. We can’t sweeten the deal in any way.”
But if he accepts, then the city will proceed to take bids for a demolition contract, McCann explained, with buildings likely coming down later in 2020 and planning for a future use getting underway.
The city would be responsible for 12.5% percent of the acquisition and demolition cost if the project proceeds. The city has budgeted some $121,713 in 2020 for the buildings’ purchase (as well as one at 124 Summit St.)
City council approved a related ordinance for the project on Oct. 1.
However, according to McCann, there is potentially a “very large fly in the ointment” — the buildings that would come down and the one that would remain next to Spanky’s have a connected electrical and HVAC system. But he said FEMA can be “very cooperative” to resolve such difficulties.
If the acquisition/demolition project comes to fruition, city officials envision riverfront development with an “entertainment component” — such as gazebo — as well as space for exercise and peaceful reflection, according to McCann.
“We need to capitalize on our riverfronts, and we have done a very poor job of that so far,” he said.
