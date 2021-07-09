Another event will be making its return in Defiance.
After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus situation, RiverFest will return to Pontiac Park on Saturday, July 17.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. with volunteers providing help for Defiance Rotary's river bank cleanup at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers. The effort will begin at Pontiac Park and continue until 10 a.m.
Thereafter, a group hike will be featured from 10 a.m.-noon beginning at Pontiac — either two miles or four miles in length — to Independence Dam State Park. Shuttle ride service will be provided back to Pontiac by the Defiance Area YMCA, according to Kirstie Mack, director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, one of the event organizers.
That and most of the other subsequent activities are free.
From noon-4 p.m. free kayak and pontoon rides will be offered. Eight pontoon rides around the confluence will be offered every half hour.
In recent years such rides have been popular and booked fully, according to Mack.
Participants will need to receive a free ticket before boarding, but this is only to coordinate the rides, she indicated.
Food trucks also will be available from noon-4 p.m. while the musical group "Dorin" — based in Indianapolis, Ind. — will play during the same timeframe. The band is described as a "family-friend band" that plays original music.
A kayak raffle — tickets are $5 — also will be held and "river passport activities" offered to children. Small prizes will be available to kids who visit the 10 informational booths planned at the event.
Meanwhile, a young person from Defiance will be honored for hiking the Buckeye Trail around Ohio.
RiverFest was first held in 2016 to promote Defiance's rivers.
"RiverFest has been a little different every year, but the theme is the same — celebrating our water resources," said Jen English, stormwater coordinator for the City of Defiance which is teaming with others to hold the event. "The confluence has been an important part of the history of Defiance, and our goal is to keep a focus on how valuable the rivers are in our community. Thanks to the Maumee Watershed Alliance we have had the opportunity to give hundreds of pontoon riders the chance to experience the rivers up close. We are glad to be back in person this year!"
