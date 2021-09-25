After a year’s absence, the Defiance Rib Fest makes its return today.
The annual event on downtown Clinton Street — between Second and Fifth streets — was canceled last year due to the coronavirus situation. But at 3:30 p.m. today it returns when gates on Fourth Street — on both sides of Clinton — open.
The event will open with music and conclude at 11 p.m. when the live entertainment stops.
“It’s going to happen,” said Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau earlier this week. “We’ve had a lot of really positive response. We’ve heard a lot of people are excited and we’re looking forward to the event.”
She’s still optimistic that attendance will be strong, having averaged 7,500 at previous rib fests.
“We’re thinking it’s going to be a very good year,” she said.
“We are excited to have the rib fest back in downtown Defiance, and we know that folks in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana will come,” said Mayor Mike McCann. “We are excited as well, and we’re hoping that everyone has a good time. When I worked at the gates (during past rib fests) I was surprised at the number of identifications I checked that were from out of state.”
Tickets are $10 at the gate. (Online ticket sales have been ongoing in recent weeks.)
Besides large quantities of ribs, the nine vendors (eight from Defiance County and one from Williams County) who plan to sell their wares will be offering sides as well. Beer, water and soft drinks also will be sold during the event.
Musical entertainment will be featured from when gates open to closing time at 11 p.m., with three bands on tap.
The first is a group of three Defiance High School students in a band named “Odd State.” They will perform in front of the main stage, thus allowing subsequent bands to set up equipment, Mack indicated.
The local group will be followed by a northwest Ohio band (Venyx) from 4:30-7:15 p.m. and a Cincinnati-area quintet (The Menus) from 7:45-11 p.m.
Three food-related awards will be determined during the event with the winners announced between 7:15-7:30 p.m., according to Mack.
Two will be named for the best ribs (People’s Choice Award and Judges Award) and one for the best sauce (Walter Nickerson Award). The latter recognizes Walter Nickerson Sr., a well-known Defiance barbecue business owner who passed away in 2016.
The people’s Choice Award will be selected by rib fest attendees between 3:30-7 p.m., according to Mack.
In the past, she explained, about 150 people voted on the award, “so we would encourage more to vote.”
This is the 14th rib fest since its inception in 2007. But with last year’s interruption, it’s not the 14th consecutive year.
Defiance police will provide security within the event, which will be fenced off.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.