Defiance’s annual rib fest is almost the most attended event for the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB), and has rivaled the fireworks for crowd participation.
It’s also the organization’s biggest fundraiser by far, and plays a key role in making other events possible throughout the year, including the fireworks, according to DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack.
In just two days time, the hard work offered by DDVB officials, volunteers and others connected to the event will come to fruition when the rib fest unfolds in downtown Defiance from 3:30 p.m.-11 p.m. (A detailed story of the event appeared in Saturday’s Crescent-News.)
Mack told The Crescent-News that 7,000-7,500 is an average crowd for the event, placing it behind the annual Independence Day holiday fireworks display in terms of Defiance’s biggest draw. She pegs the usual fireworks crowd at roughly 10,000 spectators, but that number is difficult to quantify, depending upon from where attendees are watching.
The best attended rib fest, according to Mack, was 2017 when about 10,000 people may have attended, equaling the estimated annual fireworks crowd. Why was that year so good?
“We have no idea why that year was so big, but it was a great band and was a great turnout,” she said.
However, the weather was doubtlessly a factor as she recalled that the temperature was round 75 degrees and very favorable. The early Saturday forecast for Defiance issued Wednesday by the National Weather Service predicted a temperature of 70 degrees with sunny skies.
“We’ve had kind of up and down (weather),” Mack explained. “We’ve never had horrible weather years. This year looks absolutely gorgeous. We’ve been very, very lucky on that. This event is very dependent on having good weather.”
While the event may be weather dependent, it will be competing this year with an Ohio State football game scheduled Saturday night. Mack acknowledges this challenge, but said officials were working with Spectrum to set up a television screen to allow the game to be viewed during the rib fest.
“We are still working on a way for the game to be shown,” said Mack late Wednesday morning.
To be sure, the rib fest is the best attended event downtown, as the area is fenced in with an admission gate. In third as the DDVB’s best attended event overall — behind the rib fest and the fireworks — is the annual lilac festival held downtown each May, according to Mack.
As the DDVB’s main fundraising, the rib fest is key to other events as well. Mack said last year’s event cleared about $30,000 although this figure also included some smaller fundraisers.
She’s hopeful this can be reached this year, but this will be dependent on the crowd — and of course the weather.
“This is very impactful to not only our budget, but also to our impact on the community by bringing people into the area (and) also supporting the people who live here,” she said. “By putting on this event it allows us to do many things throughout the year that benefits the heart of the downtown.”
The DDVB’s annual budget is about $300,000 with the majority of this funded by the city’s hotel/motel tax, levied against those who stay in Defiance hotels/motels.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.