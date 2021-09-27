Crowds gathered in the streets of downtown Defiance Saturday to celebrate Defiance Rib Fest 2021.
After a year of isolation, thousands of people came out Saturday afternoon, and into the evening, to enjoy some ribs cooked by local groups and to listen to live music.
This year’s winners in the rib competition include:
• Judges’ Choice — Sweetwater Chophouse.
• People’s Choice — Jewell Volunteer Fire Department.
• Walter Nickerson Award (best sauce) — Sweetwater Chophouse.
The bands who entertained this year included:
• Odd State — a new start-up from Defiance with a unique sound entertained the crowd from 3:30-4:15 p.m.
• Venyx — a constant favorite of Top 40 hits with a little Country for spice.
• Adam Vasquez — a native of San Antonio who now lives in Defiance, who is a guitarist and vocalist of Blues, Classic and modern Country.
• Brad Burkhart — Folk, Country, Pop, Rock and Blues round out the repertoire of this Defiance artist.
Kirstie Mack, executive director the Defiance Development and Visitor’s Bureau, stated: “It was a good event. Everyone who came had a great time.”
Mack estimated that about 7,000 people came through the gates on Saturday. According to Mack, the attendance was about average for other years.
One of the few problems at the event seemed to be finding a parking space downtown. Not a bad problem to have since the Defiance Rib Fest is one of the biggest events the city plans each year.
As the evening wore on, parking spots filled up downtown.
Always a factor on the day of the event, the weather turned from wet and cool in the morning, to a breezy, sunny afternoon — offering a great atmosphere for entertainment throughout the evening.
All-in-all, the bands kept the crowd entertained, families and friends gathered together, and hundreds of pounds of barbecued ribs fed the hungry crowd.
