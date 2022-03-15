Cullen photo

Jeremy and Jayden Cullen, Defiance residents, joined the "Saved by the Belt" club recently. They were both wearing safety belts during a crash on Dec. 29, 2021, on Interstate 75 in Allen County. Pictured here are Jayden, left, and Jeremy with their awards.

 Photo courtesy of Lima Post Ohio State Patrol

LIMA — Defiance residents Jeremy Cullen and Jayden Cullen joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club after their safety belts saved them from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 in Allen County on Dec. 29, 2021.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Alec Coil, Lima Post commander, presented them with “Saved by the Belt” certificates signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas Stickrath and Colonel Richard Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Jeremy and Jayden are a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Coil said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Provisional data from 2021 shows 565 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use. For up-to-date statistics and information on seat belts, log onto the Patrol’s Seatbelt Dashboard at www.SeatBeltDashboard.ohio.gov.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

They also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments