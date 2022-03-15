LIMA — Defiance residents Jeremy Cullen and Jayden Cullen joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club after their safety belts saved them from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 in Allen County on Dec. 29, 2021.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Alec Coil, Lima Post commander, presented them with “Saved by the Belt” certificates signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas Stickrath and Colonel Richard Fambro, Patrol superintendent.
“Jeremy and Jayden are a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Coil said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”
Provisional data from 2021 shows 565 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use. For up-to-date statistics and information on seat belts, log onto the Patrol’s Seatbelt Dashboard at www.SeatBeltDashboard.ohio.gov.
The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.
They also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.