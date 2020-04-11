Defiance resident Dennis Terrazas joined Ohio’s Saved by the Belt Club this week after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred on Ohio 117 in Allen County on Feb. 27.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Recker, the 2019 Findlay District Trooper of the Year, presented Mr. Terrazas with a Saved by the Belt certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas Stickrath and Col. Richard Fambro, Patrol superintendent.
“Dennis is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lt. Tim Grigsby, Lima post commander said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”
Provisional data from 2019 shows 457 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.
The Saved by the Belt Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.
Terrazas also received a Saved by the Belt license plate bracket.
