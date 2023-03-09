A Defiance resident was displaced after a structure fire in the early hours of Wednesday.
Firefighters were dispatched to 1118 Ottawa Ave., a rental home owned by Okie Davis, at approximately 3:54 a.m. Wednesday. Initial reports indicated a lot of smoke coming from the chimney and the attic.
Lt. Brandon Case, of the Defiance Fire Department, said that Noble and Highland township fire departments provided mutual aid.
“Noble and Highland helped at the fire, and South Richland was on standby for calls in the city,” said Case. “It took a little over an hour to get the fire under control.”
When firefighters arrived, the resident, Joshua Henry, said that he was the only person in the structure and he was uninjured. Henry told firefighters that he woke up to the smell of smoke and was able to get out.
Case also said that no one was injured in the fire and that Henry was displaced.
“We contacted some local agencies to get him temporary housing,” Case added.
As soon as the fire was contained, firefighters entered the structure to begin assessment and conduct salvage and overhaul operations. According to the fire report, firefighters pulled ceilings in the fire area to insure all hazards were mitigated.
Toledo Edison was contacted and advised that workers could be expected in about two hours.
The resident then was escorted through the structure to retrieve personal items before the structure was sealed off and the state fire marshal’s office was contacted.
According to Case, the state fire marshal conducted an investigation later in the day on Wednesday, but the cause of the fire had not been determined.
