A Defiance resident made a guest appearance on an Ohio lottery show over the weekend, bringing home a nice cash prize.
Sheila Vandemark appeared on ABC’s Cash Explosion show Saturday evening. Though not the top winner of the evening, her winnings totaled $17,200.
The half-hour show was taped Feb. 5 by Mills James Productions in Hilliard and aired Saturday. She competed against seven other Ohio residents from Niles, Jefferson, Painesville, Sugarcreek, Lorain, Toledo and Cincinnati.
With less than two years to go at General Motors Defiance Casting Operations, Vandemark plans to save the funds for her retirement.
“It was an experience of a lifetime!” said Vandemark about the lottery show. “We all had a blast. Whether you’re playing the game or in the audience, they all have a blast.”
Vandemark competed while holding a stuffed “memory bear,” handmade by her sister-in-law, Laurie Flint, to remember the day.
She plans to continue purchasing $2 Cash Explosion instant tickets, which give her the chance to participate in the televised show.
“Oh definitely, I would love to have my name picked again,” she said.
At the end of Saturday’s show, the April 18 list of contestants was announced. Among the lucky Ohio residents participating will be Janet Kinger, Pandora.
Anyone interested in playing the game can purchase a $2 Cash Explosion instant ticket from any Ohio Lottery retailer. After scratching off the spots on the ticket, if “Entry” is printed on the card three times, the ticket holder can enter online to become a contestant on the televised game show or send their entry ticket to The Ohio Lottery, TV Game Show, P.O. Box 94705, Cleveland 44101.
For more information on Cash Explosion, go to www.cashexplosionshow.com.
