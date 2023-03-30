A Defiance man has been indicted for allegedly causing the death of another man last week.
Keith Brannon Jr., 41, 1684 Durango Drive, is charged by a county grand jury with aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; murder, an unclassified felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
According to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office, Brannon is accused of causing the death of Brandon Bailey, 31, Napoleon, on March 23 at the defendant's residence in Spring Meadows Manufactured Home Community on the city's southeast side.
The indictment also alleges that Brannon attempted to alter or remove evidence following Bailey's death.
Authorities did not issue a press release following the death, but Murray issued information Thursday after the indictment was released noting that at about 12:55 p.m. on March 23, city police and EMS were called to 1684 Durango Drive "for the report of a deceased adult male."
Murray indicated that authorities did not make a determination about a possible homicide until the Lucas County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy.
"Based upon the physical evidence at the scene and the autopsy findings, as provided by the Lucas County Coroner's Office, the death was determined to be a homicide," a press release on the indictment stated.
Later Thursday, Murray informed The Crescent-News that "evidence suggests cause is likely by strangulation." He also commented that "this is a continuing investigation into the background and recent history of both individuals. We do know they were acquainted, having recently been incarcerated together at CCNO."
Murray added that he appreciated the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit, the city police department and the coroner's office.
The press release added that "this investigation is ongoing and authorities are requesting that anyone with information related to the death of Mr. Bailey" contact the police department at 419-784-5050.
Bailey had been awaiting a May 16 sentencing date in Henry County Common Pleas Court on a charge of violating a protection order, a fourth-degree felony. Several other charges, including burglary and assault, had been scheduled for dismissal on May 16. (The entire indictment was dismissed Wednesday.)
Meanwhile, Brannon was charged by Defiance police with domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, just 10 days before the alleged murder. The charge remains pending in Defiance Municipal Court and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on April 4.
Brannon was being held Thursday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio pending an appearance scheduled for April 11 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
He had appeared in Defiance Municipal Court earlier this week on the tampering charge, but the murder charges were not part of that initial filing.
This week's grand jury indictment on the above three charges supersedes additional proceedings in municipal court where any hearings would have determined only if there were probable cause to hold him on the charge filed and to establish bond. A $200,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision had been set.
According to Murray, the murder charges — one is an element of the other — are punishable by a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
