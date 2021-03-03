A national publication that reports on economic development matters has selected Defiance for a top 100 award.
Site Selection magazine recognized Defiance as a top 100 micropolitan community for 2020. As such, Mayor Mike McCann accepted a plaque Tuesday morning in City Hall from Andrew Lorenz of the Regional Growth Partnership (RGP).
McCann noted the achievement during city council's meeting Tuesday night, and made mention of a certificate of recognition received by the city from Ohio EPA (OEPA) for its source water protection plan (see below).
The Site Selection plaque — noting that the city of Defiance won a Governor's Cup Award — indicates that the city was chosen as a top 100 micropolitan community by Site Selection.
The micropolitan designation refers to cities with populations ranging from 10,000 to 49,999.
"We appreciate the recognition," McCann told The Crescent-News during an interview Tuesday, "and there are a lot of people that work very hard to make this happen, not only in the city, but the county and the region."
Noting that he doesn't "care for any personal recognition," McCann added that if "my people" or others in the county and beyond "don't do their job, we don't get this recognition. If our local employers don't do their job, it doesn't happen."
During Tuesday's council meeting, McCann specifically mentioned Jerry Hayes, former executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation, and his successor, Erika Willitzer.
Top 100 micropolitan status recognizes selected communities for the economic development opportunities they offer in attracting business and industry, including quality of life issues.
"It's all those things — creating an environment that people want to live work and play," McCann said. "That's what we do here (in city government) every day."
The RGP which presented the award is an arm of JobsOhio, a private, nonprofit organization that supports economic development projects across Ohio and has several regional offices, including one in Toledo. Defiance is not a paying member of RGP, according to McCann, but officials do interact with the agency and he has attended some of its meetings.
He said that's where he met Ed Harmon of NAI Harmon, the firm which is developing the Harmon Business Park along Ohio 281 on Defiance's eastside. The first speculative building in the park is now being constructed.
Meanwhile, McCann was happy to pass along recognition Tuesday night to city officials who made possible the aforementioned OEPA award "for efforts taken to protect the city's source of drinking water through completion of a drinking water source protection plan."
Specifically, McCann complimented Joe Ewers, the city's assistant water plant superintendent, and Jen English (stormwater coordinator) for their work on the EPA-mandated plan. He said they "worked very hard on this, and hard enough that we received recognition from the Ohio EPA."
City Administrator Jeff Leonard parlayed discussion about the award into general praise for the city's water and wastewater departments.
"When it comes to the utilities in this town and water, there's nobody better than Adam McDowell (water plant superintendent) and in wastewater, there's nobody better than (wastewater plant superintendent) Mark Lehnert," he said. "These guys are really well prepared in doing their job, and they're excellent at what they do and they're very knowledgeable."
Leonard also complimented the departments' staff generally, as well as Kevin Connor, assistant wastewater plant superintendent.
