The Defiance chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has planned its annual walk for Saturday, and already it appears to be a success based on fundraising.
The walk is based at Defiance’s Triangle Park where event organizers will gather at 7 a.m. while the walk will begin at 10 a.m. The route goes from Triangle Park across the Clinton Street bridge before returning to its point of origin.
“Most of the people who walk are family members affected by Alzheimer’s,” noted Daniel Michel, a Defiance attorney who is the director of the walk. “Others are friends. There is no fee to walk, but we gladly accept donations at the walk.”
Since it’s an awareness walk, everyone will get a flower with colors corresponding to degrees of association with Alzheimer’s. There will be speakers and a number of hands-on experiences at the event.
“A number of different sponsors will be there,” Michel added. “At each table will be interactive experiences ... so participants can experience simulations of what people with Alzheimer’s contend with. There are physical aspects to the disease: hands don’t work as well, vision is obscured, thinking is obscured, you’re very easily distracted. There will be experiences so people can firsthand see what someone with the disease is going through.”
Upon arrival, participants will receive a passport. Once five different sponsors have marked it, participants will be entered into a drawing for a number of different baskets that were donated by sponsors.
Michel said that this event is important to him not only for community reasons, but he also has a personal connection. He recounted that the attorney who founded the Arthur Law Firm, Rod Arthur, had recruited him to come to Defiance to work during his early years at law school. After school, Arthur recruited Michel to work as an attorney here. Sadly for Michel, as he recounts, Arthur then developed Alzheimer’s after Michel joined the firm.
“I don’t remember the precise timeframe, but it seems like a very short time after I started working here as an attorney that Rod’s diagnosis of dementia at first and then Alzheimer’s was made within a few years,” he said. “Rod started to notice, I think, on his own, and probably his family that he was forgetting things and just wasn’t himself. Rod was a ‘health nut,’ and so he was always on top of what was going on with his health. Right away he went through some preliminary testing and they told him, ‘This is what we think.’ He didn’t want to risk anything for the clients he represented so he was able to retire ... . I selfishly say that I was deprived of the ability to work for a great guy. His family, though, suffered the most obviously.”
Michel said that as the disease progresses, family, friends and colleagues have to continually make tough decisions.
“From diagnosis to when he passed away was 10 years ...,” Michel said. “It’s quick, but it is slow when you are seeing someone who is that dynamic lose that magic. Rod knew in the beginning that he was forgetting. He had represented brain-injured people over his career, and he knew what was going to be happening to his family and there was nothing he could do about it — a very helpless feeling for him, for his family ... and for the law firm who had depended on him as well. Selfishly, I was left without the reason I had made the decision to move our family to Defiance.”
Michel continued: “He had a young family ... . They had to witness his long, slow decline. At first Nan was able to take care of Rod at home, but there came a point when she could no longer physically look after him. She made the difficult decision to move him to a memory care unit where he would be safe and well taken care of.”
According to Wenda Quandrud, the Alzheimer’s Association walk manager and also the liaison between the association and local groups, the awareness walk is very important in many ways.
“The Black Swamp Walk includes people from Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Putnam and Henry counties,” said Quandrud. “Twenty-eight counties make up the northwest Ohio region of the Alzheimer’s Association. Among those 28 counties will be seven other walks like this one: Toledo, Findlay, Tiffin, Grand Lake, Sandusky, Lima and Mansfield. This specific walk is the sixth largest in the nation in terms of fundraising. We had a goal of $41,000 and so far we have raised $30,000. There are also 17 sponsors who have been quite generous. Raising awareness is key to getting the donations needed to find a treatment.”
She said that there are about 623 walks around the country that are the largest fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. The association is also the largest fundraiser of research for the disease, according to her. Quanrud estimates that the Defiance walk will include about 120-140 participants when all is said and done.
“Alzheimer’s is increasing — not decreasing,” said Quandrud. “Incidence rates have risen to 145% in the past 20 years,, but we are diagnosing better and there are over 900 research projects on Alzheimer’s in over 45 countries.”
Both reiterated the importance to support the research effort.
“Right now there is no cure, but there are some promising therapies,” Michel added. “There is promising testing ... but right now there is nothing to be done from a treatment standpoint to reduce the plaques in the brain. There are some good strides in early detection research. Donations are worthwhile in all of those areas.”
