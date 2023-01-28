Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., will host two events for the public next month.
The first is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 10 when Ryan Weller will make a presentation on Ohio’s greatest archaeological mysteries during a special presentation in the Reading Room.
Weller is a Paulding native and Defiance College graduate who has worked in the field since founding Weller & Associates in Columbus in 1993.
His passion for archaeology began as a child and has led to participation in many geophysical surveys. One such survey included the field location of Worthington Cemetery in Highland Township, the sole Black cemetery in Defiance County. (More information on Worthington Cemetery can be found at defiancelibrary.org/blog.)
This free presentation is geared to adults and teens. Registration is not required.
For more information on Weller, visit www.wellercrm.com. For questions about the event, call 419-782-1456.
The library also will host an event at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 Kevin Wood will portray Abraham Lincoln.
During “Lincoln on the Gettysburg Address,” Honest Abe will provide background for familiar phrases, debunk some common myths, talk about his speechwriting process and discuss the historical events that were happening at the same time.
“Lincoln on the Gettysburg Address” will take place in the Nellie Gary Reading Room. It is free and geared to ages 9 and up. No registration is required.
For more information, visit mrlincoln.com or call Defiance Public Library at 419-782-1456.
This program is supported by the Friends of Defiance Public Library.
