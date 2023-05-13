Defiance Public Library System’s (DPLS) annual Summer Reading Challenge for all ages will take place June 1-July 31, 2023, and will feature events, activities, reading contests and free summer fun.
This year’s theme, “Imagine Your Story,” celebrates fairytales, folklore, fantasy and mythology, as well as the importance of sharing our own unique voices and stories.
For kids
Beginning June 1, children can pick up an activity sheet at any library location (Defiance, Sherwood, Hicksville), print one at defiancelibrary.org, or log their progress online using Beanstack (defiancelibrary.beanstack.org) and the Beanstack Tracker app (earning coupons just for registering). Kids can complete the activities on their own, or with the help of a caregiver.
Children from birth to age 3 will receive a toy link to accompany their activity sheet while children ages 3-12 will take home a dog tag “Brag Bead” necklace, plus a few beads to get started. Once goals are met, kids can return to the library to collect earned rewards, including additional links or beads, and books. Patrons in Defiance and Sherwood also will earn an entry into a grand-prize drawing for tickets to King’s Island.
For teens and adults
Teens and adults participating in the Challenge can log their reading minutes each day on Beanstack to win prizes too. Every 60 minutes read and logged earns the reader an entry into a weekly prize drawing for a $5 gift card to a local coffee or ice cream shop. Those who log at least 480 minutes (eight hours) of reading will be entered to win the grand prize of a $40 gift card to Meijer and two $5 gift cards to the winner’s chosen coffee or ice cream shop.
Activities and events
For a complete list of Summer Reading events and activities, visit defiancelibrary.org/summer. Some 2023 highlights include:
June 1: Summer Reading Challenge kickoff party, 12:30-6:30 p.m. at Defiance Public Library.
June 5: Summer Reading Challenge kickoff party, 1-4 p.m. at Sherwood Branch Library.
June 5: Jingle Bell June, 5-7 p.m. at Defiance Public Library (fortrounds). Storytime with Santa, plus real reindeer.
June 5: Short Story Writing Workshop with Dr. Mary Catherine Harper and Eva English, 5-6 p.m. at Defiance Public Library (Adults 18 plus, register: defiancelibrary.org/workshop).
June 12: “Drawn Together” with featured artist Jeff Nicholas, 1 p.m. at Sherwood Branch Library, 3:30 p.m. at Johnson Memorial Library (Hicksville), 6 p.m. at Defiance Public. Learn the basics of cartooning.
June 24-25: Great Lakes Fur Trading Re-enactment Group’s living history encampment, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days at Pontiac Park.
June 26: Cirque Amongus, 1 p.m. at Sherwood Branch Library, 3:30 p.m. at Johnson Memorial Library, 6 p.m. at Defiance Public. Prepare for circus fun and comedy tumbling.
July 6, Wild Canids of North America, 5 p.m. at Defiance Public Library (fortgrounds).
July 17: Magic Nate, 1 p.m. at Sherwood Branch Library, 3:30 p.m. at Johnson Memorial Library, 6 p.m. at Defiance Public Library. A truly one-of-a-kind magic act.
July 24: The Exotic Zoo, 10 a.m. at Sherwood Branch Library, 2 p.m. at Hicksville Parks Pavilion, 598 N. Bryan St., 6 p.m. at Defiance Public Library.
In addition to these, the libraries will be hosting events with the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum, Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District, Defiance Karate, and more, including special MakerSpace classes and themed Teen Night Thursdays at Defiance Public Library.
The Summer Reading Challenge is supported by the Friends of Defiance Public, Sherwood Branch Library and Johnson Memorial Library. For a complete list of sponsors and related events, visit defiancelibrary.org/summer.
