The policy committee of The Defiance Public Library System's Board of Trustees will meet Thursday, June 18, beginning at 11:30 a.m. via the following Zoom meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87441897936. The committee will review the director's proposed revision to personnel policy 5.3 (holidays), and a recommendation by the director related to personnel policy 7.12 (dress standards).

