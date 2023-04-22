Defiance Public Library System has a number of activities planned for National Library Week, to be observed April 23-29 to celebrate the nation’s libraries and library workers’ contributions, and to promote library use and support.
Defiance Public Library System has a number of activities planned for National Library Week, to be observed April 23-29 to celebrate the nation’s libraries and library workers’ contributions, and to promote library use and support.
First held in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association and observed in libraries across the country each April. All types of libraries — school, public, academic and special — take part.
The theme for National Library Week 2023 is “There’s More to the Story,” illustrating the fact that in addition to the books in library collections (available in a variety of formats), libraries offer much more, from community-building programs to non-traditional items for checkout. (For more on that, visit defiancelibrary.org/things).
Defiance Public Library System is celebrating with these activities:
• offering a take-and-make Little Library beginning Monday while supplies last.
• “Bugs Don’t Bug Me,” presented by the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District, at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Children’s Room.
• “Mail Time” any time during open hours between Monday and May 27 in which kids can visit the craft area in the Children’s Room and write a letter to a favorite storybook character to receive a reply.
• “Family Storytime Tribe” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sherwood Library Branch plus book-themed crafts and activities throughout the week.
• “Lego Club from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson Memorial Library in Hicksville and Charlie Cart Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St.
Additionally, patrons are invited to participate in the “Found Poetry Contest,” taking place Monday-Saturday. Participants can “write” a three-line poem using book titles, snap a picture of the book spines, and send it to adultservices@defiancelibrary.org for a chance to win a $5 gift card to Biggby Coffee.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.