Youth in grades 6-12 are invited to participate in the Defiance Public Library System’s Teen Winter Craze, an online reading challenge taking place Feb. 1-28.

Those who want to participate can register online at defiancelibrary.beanstack.org. Readers can log their books and even write reviews using their Beanstack account to gain entries into a weekly prize drawing. The more you complete, the more tickets you earn for the grand-prize drawing for a mystery box. The books you read don’t have to be library books, and e-books and audiobooks count, too.

Readers can also log their books with the user-friendly Beanstack Tracker app, available from The App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information about Teen Winter Craze, visit defiancelibrary.org, or call the library at 419-782-1456.

Load comments