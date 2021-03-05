Beginning Tuesday, rapid COVID-19 tests for take-home use provided by the state of Ohio will be available for free at all Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) locations.
This includes the Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., Defiance; the Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville; and the Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood.
Kits can be obtained inside the libraries during open hours (check defiancelibrary.org to see temporary hours of operation). To arrange curbside kit pickup at Defiance Public Library, call 419-782-1456, ext. 1305. Johnson Memorial Library will offer curbside kit pickup on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 419-542-6200 when you arrived so a kit can be brought out to your car.
The 15-minute BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test has received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for at-home testing in collaboration with a telehealth session. Taking the antigen test involves a nose swab, followed by a session with a trained telehealth professional via the NAVICA app, available in the Apple and Google Play stores. Results, quarantining options in the result of a positive test, and other precautions are directed. Results remain available to access in the app for seven days.
Those who need an internet connection to complete the process are encouraged to inquire about borrowing a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot from their library.
The state of Ohio secured the purchase of 2 million tests that can be self-administered outside of a clinical setting, in an effort to make rapid testing broadly accessible statewide.
“I'm so pleased for the Defiance County libraries to be part of this effort,” said DPLS director Cara Potter. “The vaccine and frequent testing are our two best tools to get everyone back to business.”
