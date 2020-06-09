The Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) is now offering curbside pickup at its Defiance, Hicksville, and Sherwood locations.
Items can be placed on hold through the online catalogue at defiancelibrary.org. When items are ready for pickup, a library staff member will make contact via phone to set up a time for pickup and assign you a parking space. Parking spaces are marked with bright yellow “curbside pickup” signs.
Staff will bring items out to your vehicle; have a photo ID or library card ready to show staff through your driver’s-side window. Items requested will be placed either in the vehicle’s trunk or backseat to limit contact.
Curbside pickup will be available at the Defiance location, 320 Fort St., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
At the Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St.; and the Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, curbside pickup will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Additionally, a digital library card may be obtained at defiancelibrary.org, or patrons may use their regular library card to access digital books, audio books, movies, databases, and more from home.
For more information, contact the Defiance Public Library at 419-782-1456, the Johnson Memorial Branch at 419-542-6200, or the Sherwood Branch Library at 419-899-4343.
