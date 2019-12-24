The Defiance Public Library System Board of Trustees has selected Cara Potter of Derry, N.H., as the new director of the Defiance Public Library System (DPLS).
Potter was chosen by unanimous vote to head up the library system following a months-long national search for qualified candidates and extensive interview process.
“The board of trustees believes that Cara will lead the library into an exciting future, and will be a visionary leader for our library and a great asset to our community,” said Michael Wahl, president of the board.
Potter has served as the director of the Derry Public Library since 2014. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Miami University in Oxford, and her master’s degree in library science from Simmons College in Boston, Mass.
Potter was previously employed by Nashua Public Library in Nashua, N.H., as the music, art and media department supervisor, and held various positions at the Boston Public Library.
Despite being from out-of-state, Potter is no stranger to the Midwest. She grew up in the Toledo area, and spent time on her grandparents’ farm in Morenci, Mich.
“I’d been to Defiance when I was little to visit AuGlaize Village, so I remember it,” Potter said. “I’m very familiar with the area and the communities, so when I saw the position advertised, it drew my eye.
“Defiance is unique in that it’s small, but it has a lot of the things a bigger city has, which I think makes it very appealing.”
Potter said she plans to spend her first bit of time on the job getting to know staff, the system and how the library fits into the community.
“I’m hoping to get input from (staff) about what they think should be different or what they think should be happening and then move ahead from there,” Potter said.
Outside of work, Potter said she enjoys spending time with her two adult daughters and her standard poodle.
“I enjoy running, and I enjoy being outside with my dog,” she said. “I also enjoy kayaking, which is something I’m looking forward to exploring in Defiance.”
Potter was recruited by library executive search firm John Keister and Associates. In the process leading to her hire, the board received input from multiple stakeholders, including Friends of the Library groups for all library system locations, members of staff and representatives from other community organizations.
She is replacing former director Michael Thornton, who served as library director from June 2018 to July 2019 following the retirement of long-time library director Marilyn Hite. Nancy Roehrig, chief financial officer of DPLS, is currently serving as interim director.
Potter is expected to begin at the library in mid- to late February.
*Editor’s note: Taryn Lawson serves on the Defiance Public Library System Board of Trustees.
