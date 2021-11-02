DPL grant

The Defiance Public Library received a grant of $2,495 to purchase software to assist non-profits in researching grant making opportunities. Pictured are, from left, Chris Yoder, Defiance Area Foundation Executive Director; Cara Potter, Defiance Public Library Executive Director; and David Holmes, Candid Program Manager.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

Defiance Public Library received a grant of $2,495 to purchase software to assist non-profits in researching grant making opportunities. Pictured are, from left, Chris Yoder, Defiance Area Foundation Executive Director; Cara Potter, Defiance Public Library Executive Director; and David Holmes, Candid Program Manager.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments