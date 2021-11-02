Defiance Public Library received a grant of $2,495 to purchase software to assist non-profits in researching grant making opportunities. Pictured are, from left, Chris Yoder, Defiance Area Foundation Executive Director; Cara Potter, Defiance Public Library Executive Director; and David Holmes, Candid Program Manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.