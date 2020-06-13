The Defiance Public Library System is now offering curbside pickup at its Defiance, Hicksville and Sherwood locations. Items can be placed on hold through the online catalogue at defiancelibrary.org, or by calling the Defiance Public Library at 419-782-1456 ext. 1201, the Johnson Memorial Branch at 419-542-6200, or the Sherwood Branch Library at 419-899-4343. Curbside pickup will be available at the Defiance location, 320 Fort St., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

At the Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St.; and the Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, curbside pickup will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Load comments