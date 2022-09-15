In observation of Child Passenger Safety Week, Sunday-Sept. 24, Defiance County Public Health will hold a car seat class on Sept. 22.
In observation of Child Passenger Safety Week, Sunday-Sept. 24, Defiance County Public Health will hold a car seat class on Sept. 22.
Eligible families can receive a free car seat or booster after attending the class. Child passenger safety technicians (CPST) at the health department at 1300 E. Second St. also will conduct car seat checks upon request. CPSTs will help determine if children are in their right seats for their ages and sizes, and make sure they are installed in vehicles correctly.
“Most parents think their kids are in the right seats and that the seats are installed the right way,” said health nurse Katie Marbaugh, “but the reality is that nearly half of car seats are installed incorrectly, leaving kids vulnerable to injury in a crash.”
Two children under 13 were killed every day in 2020 while riding in vehicles, and another 278 were injured, according to the health department.
“Don’t wait for a crash to happen to find out if your child’s seat is installed correctly,” Marbaugh added. “At that point, it’s too late to check. Child passenger safety technicians provide education to caregivers throughout a seat check, empowering them to install car seats into any compatible vehicle with confidence. CPSTs recommend best practice information to families, allowing them to provide the safest protection for all passengers in their vehicle.”
Parents are asked by health officials to keep children rear-facing as long as possible, up to the top height or weight allowed by their particular seats. The recommendations are based on decades of research that have shown the safest way for children to ride in vehicles, according to the health department.
Once a child outgrows a rear-facing car seat, he or she is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether. After outgrowing the forward-facing car seat, a child should be buckled in a booster seat until tall enough to fit in an adult safety belt properly.
To schedule an appointment with a child passenger safety technician, or to determine eligibility for a free car seat, contact Defiance County Public Health at 419-784-3818. For more information on child car seat safety, go to www.nhtsa.gov/therightseat.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.