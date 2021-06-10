A mini Pride event titled, Defiance Pride, will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at D-Town Food Market & Oasis in Defiance, to bring awareness to Pride Month.

Jennifer Hart, who owns the business with her husband, Tom, explained Defiance Pride will be a potluck gathering/meeting to discuss a Pride event for 2022 in Defiance. The event, which will take place at 875 S. Clinton St., will include games, a raffle, music, and vendors, as well as a performance of drag queens later in the evening.

“We’re looking at this as a mini event to have discussion about a larger Defiance Pride event in 2022,” said Hart. “We’re asking people to bring a dish to share so they can get to know each other, and to give input so we can plan a more formal event next year. We really want to get more people and organizations in the city involved ... it’s really a starting point for hopefully, ongoing future events.

“We want people who identify as LBGTQ+ to have a platform where they can be themselves in our community,” added Hart. “This isn’t just about us, we want this to be a community-wide event.”

Vendors will sell Pride items, such as cookies and homemade marshmallows from Simply From Scratch of Defiance, and gluten-free cakes from Cake Library of Toledo, just to name a few. In addition, D-Town Food Market & Oasis will provide a free Pride flag to businesses in Defiance that would like to display one in support of Pride Month.

For more information, call at 567-454-9440.

