Defiance is prepping for a big birthday celebration in 2023.
One member of a bicentennial committee — convened by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) — provided an update on preparations at city council's meeting Tuesday evening. Council also received an update on economic development matters and handled three legislative items during its regular session (see related story), and discussed a problem with feral cats (see related story).
Defiance was platted in 1822, but things weren't formally recorded until April 28, 1823, so this is the date local officials are using as the city's birthday, noted DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack, a bicentennial committee member.
"So, this was a major decision between city administration as well as the folks over at the Tuttle Museum based on, 'What year do you celebrate the bicentennial with all of these things that cross?,'" explained Mack. "So, 2023 is the year."
As such, a "birthday bash" will be held on the above date, she told council Tuesday.
But she said a variety of events — beginning in January — will be held throughout 2023. Too, she said the chamber of commerce's Christmas ornament sale will include a bicentennial ornament.
"It's going to be a very busy year," said Mack.
Meanwhile, new banners that have been installed on the Jefferson Avenue and Purple Heart bridges will be replaced with bicentennial banners in 2023. The new banners will be displayed along downtown Clinton Street next year as well.
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste asked if the banners might be strung across downtown Clinton Street. Although this was done in the past in the 300 block, according to Mayor Mike McCann, Mack said this would require — for safety reasons — updating the attachments on private buildings.
Mack told The Crescent-News during an interview Tuesday that the bicentennial committee has several co-chairs, including herself; Sarah Tackett, Greater Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce director; Cara Potter, Defiance Public Library director; Jeff Tackett, co-director of the Stroede Center for the Arts; and Richard Rozevink, director of the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum. But many other community persons also are on the committee, she explained.
She noted that the committee has met on a number of occasions this year to discuss next year's observations.
"... stay tuned for a lot of other fun things, all sorts of memorabilia, time capsules, all sorts of stuff will be popping up ...," she stated in concluding her presentation to council.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.