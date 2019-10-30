The Defiance street department has begun picking up leaves throughout the city. The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:
• Wednesday, all streets from Holgate Avenue to Grove Street; Thursday, all areas from Grove Street to Riverside Avenue; Friday, all areas south of Riverside Cemetery; Nov. 4, all streets east of the Auglaize River/north of the railroad; Nov. 5, all streets east of the Auglaize River/south of the railroad; Nov. 6, all streets north of Maumee River, east of Clinton Street; Nov. 7, all streets north of Maumee River, west of Clinton Street; and Nov. 8, all streets from Holgate Avenue to Grove Street.
The final pass will be Nov. 11, all streets from Grove Street to Riverside Avenue; Nov. 12, all streets south of Riverside Cemetery; Nov. 13, all streets east of the Auglaize River/north of the railroad; Nov. 14, all streets east of the Auglaize River/south of the railroad; Nov. 15, all streets north of Maumee River, east of Clinton Street; Nov. 18, all streets north of Maumee River, west of Clinton Street; and Nov. 19, all streets from Holgate Avenue to Grove Street.
In addition, the city’s compost site, located at 26273 Ohio 281, will keep its normal schedule (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) until Tuesday, Nov. 26. After that, the site will only be open on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The last day will be Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
