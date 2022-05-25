Defiance's police department swore in a new officer on Monday, bringing ranks up to full staff following a lengthy process.
Jordan Saylor is the city's newest patrol, and was sworn in by Mayor Mike McCann during a ceremony Monday in the city service building on Perry Street. Saylor is a graduate of Paulding High School and already has law enforcement training, according to Police Chief Todd Shafer.
"He put himself through the (police) academy, so that helped," the chief said.
Saylor began several months of field training this week with the police department before being allowed to patrol on his own.
His hiring brings the department's officer total up to its allotted share (31), and fills a position that opened when a second school resources officer was added last year in the Defiance City Schools. The patrolman position had been vacant since August, according to Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer.
"A lack of candidates" and "finding a right candidate for the position" were cited by Shafer as reasons for the delay in hiring. Several attempts were made to hire a replacement, but only a few candidates surfaced.
Shafer said this has become common.
"I just think that right now everybody's struggling to hire people, specifically so in jobs for first responders, not only in law enforcement, but also fire and EMS," he said.
The work demands and the "atmosphere" surrounding law enforcement officers — based on public perceptions that officers generally feel do not accurately portray them — may be reasons for this, Shafer indicated. But on the other hand, those that do apply "really are the ones who want to put themselves in law enforcement."
According to Shafer, the department should remain at full staff — barring any unforeseen circumstances — until facing a possible retirement by another officer next year.
"We don't anticipate any other positions (opening) until the possibility of a supervisor retiring next year," he said.
