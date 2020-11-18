Defiance's police and fire services have had a special budget for more than six years, and the two combined make up more than $6 million in the city's budget.
Discussion about the combined police and fire fund was part of a 2 1/2-hour Defiance City Council session Tuesday to review the city's 2021 budget (see related stories).
The police and fire fund is proposed at $6,395,570, 2.8% less than the adopted figure for 2020 ($6,582,835), but more than the projected amount by year's end ($5,566,000). Expenditures are split between police ($3,459,485) and fire/EMS ($2,936,085).
One reason for the decrease in the proposed 2021 police/fire budget is two unfilled positions in each department.
At least in the case of the police department, Lehner said the possibility of filling them is an open question.
"While the money is not budgeted here, at some point through the course of the year it's very possible that we would want to fill those positions," he told council.
The fire department's staffing situation also could be reduced later in the year as a three-year SAFER grant expires in October 2021.
This was used to hire six firefighters in preparation for the Clinton Street bridge closure in February 2019. The hires helped fill a temporary northside fire station, with the understanding that the positions might be eliminated after the grant expired.
The city's funding share for the grant was 25% for each of the first two years and 65% for the third year, according to Finance Director John Lehner. But the positions may be phased out next year.
The additional manpower helped reduce overtime expenses this year, observed Fire Chief Wilkins. The 2020 budget figure was $140,000, compared to $342,125 in actual overtime paid in 2019.
Keeping with fire department concerns, council discussed a 2021 budget request that was not funded next year — a new aerial ladder truck, replacing a 1989 model. The estimated cost is $1,362,690.
Lehner noted efforts have been made to acquire grant funding for this purchase, but these have not been successful. He said the truck's replacement is a "conversation we're not going to stop having for awhile."
Wilkins said "we've talked about replacing that aerial for many years. We've tried the federal assistance to firefighters grant under apparatus every year it comes up."
The city has two aerial apparatus — a 90-foot tower and a 75-foot ladder (bought in 2003).
"So eventually you're going to end up with both these vehicles at the same time needing replaced, or ... if you're not going to replace both of them, you replace one to replace two. But you're getting to that point."
He added that the truck's cost increases by 3-5% annually.
However, the department's engines and EMS units are all new, Wilkins indicated.
A good share of the police and fire fund ($4 million) will come from a general fund transfer while the remainder is from a dedicated share (0.3%) of the city's 1.8% income tax approved. That one-sixth slice of the general fund was approved by city voters in November 2013, specifically for police and fire services.
