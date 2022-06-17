The Defiance Police Department has released a statement alerting local business owners to a scam.

Reportedly, a local business was scammed out of a large sum of money recently when it was contacted by an unknown caller who stated that he was the owner/manager of the business.

The caller then advised the employee that a package had been shipped and that it was being held from delivery because of nonpayment to the carrier.

The caller then convinced the employee to empty all of the cash registers, safe, etc. and transfer the amount via Bitcoin in order to ensure the package would be delivered.

Lt. Scott Campbell advises, “please speak to all employees and make them aware of this scam to avoid a possible loss.”

