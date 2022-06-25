Defiance’s Fourth of July celebration is planned Friday with fireworks and a variety of other things for the community to do.
Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kirstie Mack spoke with The Crescent-News Wednesday about the day and its evens.
“Starting off the day, we have a scavenger hunt downtown from 10 a.m.-6 p.m,” she said. “Information and forms for the scavenger hunt can be picked up at our office. And hunters will take part in a photo search downtown. We are using this to promote the Jazz Festival (scheduled for July 9), and the State Bank’s south courtyard will be playing jazz music.”
The Family Fun Fridays group also has prepared some downtown activities from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Clinton Street, from Second to Fifth streets, will be closed from 6-8 p.m. for the Maumee Valley Car Club’s second cruise-in. This is a First-Friday regular, and registration is made at the event.
Mack said that the First-Friday event wraps up while the fireworks event is just getting started.
“At about 8 p.m. the cruise-in ends and people will be heading to the confluence for the rest of the evening,” Mack added. “There will not be carnival rides this year at Kingsbury Park, but we have a lot of kids activities planned. There will be a $5 make-and-take project by JBO for ages 4-6, and lots of photo opportunities with costumed characters. Also the Army recruiters will have activities and the Boy Scouts will have a BB gun range. Justin the Clown will be there, too. In the place of rides will be a putt-putt golf area and other games and activities.”
Mack also said that food trucks will be available at both Kingsbury and Pontiac parks, and that the Kinsbury pool will be closed all day Friday.
Of course, with the fireworks there will be more street closings that drivers will have to be aware of.
“There are really a lot of streets closed that the best thing to do is prepare ahead,” added Mack. “Auglaize Street (which runs along the east side of Kinsbury Park) will be closed to vehicle traffic. That area has been designated for handicap parking. Police officers and firefighters will guard the road blocks for the street and allow in anyone who has a parking placard. The spots are available on a first come-first served basis.
Mack added that with the Hopkins Street bridge closed for a replacement project, the Second Street bridge will not be closed this year.
During the 2021 fireworks, the city closed the bridge to allow better views of the fireworks over the rivers.
In addition to Auglaize Street, East River Road also will be closed Friday between Clinton and High streets to maintain a safe space for people gathering at Pontiac Park. (The section between Pontiac and East High has been closed recently for an erosion repair project.)
Pontiac’s boat ramp will close at 7 a.m. Friday, according to Mack, but boaters can put in at the Independence Dam State Park marina on County Road 424. Special yellow buoys will be placed at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers to demarcate safety barriers.
“The buoys will be placed by the sheriff and the area will be patrolled by deputies,” said Mack. “As with every big celebration, especially like the Fourth of July, we like to remind everyone to be safe.”
Mack said that the fireworks display this year is about the same as last year.
“We have raised about $14,500 so far toward our $20,000 purchase of fireworks,” said Mack. “The money comes out of our (the DDVB’s) operating budget, and we do some fundraising as well. Since we returned to the confluence the dynamic for the display is a little different, so there will be more fireworks, but they will not be the big ones that we had at Diehl Park.”
At dusk Friday fireworks will wrap up an event-filled day.
