Defiance’s planning commission approved a very preliminary site plan with conditions for a possible new business development on the northside during its monthly meeting Monday.
A basic site plan was reviewed by the commission for a proposal by Keller Logistics Group to construct a “building pad” at the northeast corner of Commerce Drive and Carpenter Road, next to the Johns Manville plant. According to local contractor Bob Spyker who appeared on Keller’s behalf at Monday’s meeting, a future use has not been determined.
Therefore, the commission approved a temporary site plan good for two years on condition that drainage, sidewalks and the property entrance be addressed later. Spyker agreed to return with a final site plan when more is known about the building.
“We just kind of want to get a jump on things,” Spyker told the commission. “(Keller Logistics president and CEO) Bryan (Keller) and some of his people he’s working with are trying diligently to get somebody in there ... . As soon as we get somebody (to) go in the building we’ll bring a full set of plans.”
According to Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, the building pad will measure 125,000-square feet.
The site is located on a 9.76-acre parcel on the west end of Commerce Drive near Carpenter — just south of U.S. 24 — while a Toledo developer (NAI Harmon Group) is proceeding with construction of infrastructure for a new business park further east.
Spyker questioned a requirement to build a sidewalk along the development, but understood the city’s position.
“In time as that all develops out there (on Commerce Drive) there will be sidewalks,” said commission member Steve Graf.
McCann added that “going east all the way over to Domersville Road, as that develops, we’ll require sidewalks all the way through ... and we’re in serious discussions right now to building sidewalks along Carpenter and Stadium Drive sooner than later. So, eventually it would all make sense with what we’re looking at doing over the next two years.”
In an unrelated matter Monday, city zoning commissioner Rex Robison informed the commission that the Moose Lodge on North Clinton Street is planning a small expansion.
According to Robison, the Moose plans to add onto its north entrance.
The expansion is small enough that it does not require the commission’s approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.