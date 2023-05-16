Defiance’s city planning commission approved several zoning variances for a single project during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
Property owners Jesse and Sarah Woods, 12766 Dohoney Road, were granted three variances for the construction of a garage measuring 30 feet by 50 feet on their land at 12820 Dohoney Road.
According to planning commission information, the variances are needed for construction of an “accessory building on a lot without a principal building.”
The Woods informed the commission Monday that they are planning to build the garage in anticipation of constructing a new home on land that is now bare.
The variances granted by the planning commission Monday allow the following:
• an accessory use without an initial principal use.
• an accessory use within the side yard setback.
• an accessory building greater than 720 square-feet.
Also Monday, City Planner Nikki Warncke also noted that the city’s new comprehensive plan will be reviewed at the next meeting on June 19. Such a plan identifies areas for future development and growth in a community.
City Administrator Ryan Mack told the commission that “I think you guys will like the plan,” saying it will give the commission “an idea or some goals, not just for the city as a whole, but for different areas of town and what we would want in our future ... so we can take those in mind as we’re looking at different variances and things people want.”
In another matter, Warncke explained that the commission will be asked to approve two variances for Dark Horse Social Club, 651 Clinton St., at its June 19 meeting.
Mayor Mike McCann said the business plans to cut off its two exterior signs, which were turned down for variances by the commission last month due to their size. The city’s zoning commissioner, Rex Robison, indicated that the signs — to be much reduced in size — still would be outside the the city sign code guidelines, thus the variance requests.
