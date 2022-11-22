Defiance’s city planning commission handled separate requests concerning business properties during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon in the city service building.
The first contained two components for property totaling 0.33-acre owned by Kasuga and Brown, LLC, at 1965-1973 S. Jefferson Ave. The property is located on the east side of South Jefferson near other businesses adjacent to Ranchland Motor Inn.
Two motions were approved granting a pair of zoning variances.
One waives the requirement for a minimum lot size; the other concerns frontage on a public street. The property shares a drive connecting to South Jefferson that is used by other businesses in the location.
Defiance attorney Jim Weaner was on hand to represent the petitioners during Monday’s meeting.
The commission also passed without reservations a conditional use permit request by Kassarah Bradford of rural Defiance to open a tattoo parlor at 1450 S. Clinton St. in a building due west of Riverside Cemetery.
The petitioner was unable to attend Monday’s meeting.
City Administrator Ryan Mack — a commission member — noted that all tattoo parlors require conditional use permits from the city.
The city’s zoning commissioner, Rex Robison, noted that the building always has been used by different businesses (with different functions through the years).
“There’s been some law firms, church stuff in there, psychologists, vacuum store currently in there,” said Mack. “Like Rex said, it’s used as a business, and so I don’t have an issue with approving this or their conditional use permit.”
Answering a question from commission member Gary Butler, Mack said the use permit would only go with the present business.
